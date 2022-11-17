Licht wins state!
Zane Licht (right) battles a Portage wrestler in the 152-pound finals at the 2021-22 state tournament. Licht scored a 3-0 decision to win the first Lodi state championship since 2009. 

 Photo by Mark Arnold

Replicating the success of the 2021-22 season would be an accomplishment in and of itself.

However, the Lodi wrestling team has higher aspirations.