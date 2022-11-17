Replicating the success of the 2021-22 season would be an accomplishment in and of itself.
However, the Lodi wrestling team has higher aspirations.
“It’s an expectation for our program to contend for a team state title every year,” said Cody Endres, the Blue Devils’ head coach. “While we haven’t been to that level as of late, we’ve been extremely close.”
Endres makes no apologies for such lofty expectations.
“The standard is the standard,” said Endres, whose team unofficially finished second in Division 2 at the state individual meet last year. “It’s going to remain extremely high. As a program we’re going to break through, it’s just a matter of time. Maybe this could be the year. That’s one of the many exciting parts about coaching. You don’t always know when, or what team, is going to help get your program over the hump.”
A year ago, Lodi went 5-0 in Capitol North Conference dual meets to win the league championships for duals. The Blue Devils also took first place at the North and South Capitol Conference Tournament.
Having a state champion back certainly helps the cause. Zane Licht won a state title at 152 pounds last season and is coming back for more in 2022-23. His presence will alleviate the loss of five letter winners.
“We lost an incredible senior class last year in Wyatt Ripp, Chandler Curtis, Parker Heintz, Brock Beyer, and Dean Finney from last year's lineup,” said Endres. “Within that group we had 18 varsity letters, 11 conference titles, nine trips to the Individual State Tournament, and seven state placewinners. You just don’t replace a class like that.”
Licht, who will wrestle at 152 or 160, is something special.
“For the first time since the 2001-2002 season, Lodi will have a state champion returning to the lineup in senior Zane Licht,” said Endres. “Zane went 50-1 last season and set the program record for most team points in a single season. Zane is a North Dakota State University commit and has goals to break the programs all-time single season takedown record this upcoming season. Zane is a returning team captain and the leader of this program.”
In all, 15 letter winners are back for Lodi, though. And Endres has them chomping at the bit to get going.
“We want our wrestlers to attack and be aggressive,” said Endres. “We want our guys who train extremely hard year round to use that conditioning to push the pace on our opponents. We want our opponents to know that whenever they wrestle a Lodi wrestler, it’s going to be a battle.”
Other key personnel for Lodi this season are senior Levi Ness, Owen Breunig and Mason Lane. Ness, a senior, is expected to compete at 106 or 113 and is a returning regional champion.
“Levi Ness had an incredible breakout season last year winning 35 matches with 16 of those coming by pin,” said Endres. “Levi also won a regional title and placed near the top of many individual tournaments he competed in. Having Levi at 106 helps jumpstart our team in duals and tournaments as he gets things rolling for us right away. He has improved tremendously each year in our program, and he will continue to this year as well.”
A senior, Breunig could wrestle at 132 or 138, and was a conference champion in 2021-22.
“Owen Breunig really wrestled well towards the middle and the end of the season last year after a tough start to the season,” said Endres. “Owen put in a lot of extra time and hard work during the season to improve to the level in which he was at. Owen finished the season with 32 wins and 20 of those came from pins. Owen will be motivated after placing fourth at individual sectionals last season. He'll also be joined on the team by his younger brother this season, freshman Alex Breunig.”
And then there’s Lane, who is coming off a big year in football as the Blue Devils’ dual threat quarterback. The junior is also a returning regional champion.
“Mason Lane wrestled really hard for us last season as a sophomore at an upper weight,” said Endres. “Mason captured a regional title along with 27 wins and 14 pins. Mason also beat some ranked guys and will be looking to take a big jump this season. After having a phenomenal football season Mason will look to continue that success on the mat this season as a team leader within our program as he chases his team and individual wrestling goals.”
Loaded again, the Blue Devils are hoping for big things in 2022-23. Endres said Lodi expects to push for a conference title, while Sugar River “ … has a lot of talent returning and we know that their coaches work hard and put a lot of time into their program. They will certainly have a nice squad and we’re excited to dual them at home on December 22nd and also wrestle against them at the Conference tournament. Poynette always has some outstanding individuals, and we know they will bring back and develop some studs as well.”
The Blue Devils won’t back down from a challenge, though.
“The goal is to always have a team that is led by a strong senior class,” said Endres. “Thankfully we have that this year as we return Zane Licht, Levi Ness, Owen Breunig, Evan Stevenson, Noah Johnson, TJ Mickelson, and Will Sadek. This collection of young men knows what it takes to be successful on and off the mat, and we’re going to expect them to be leaders and show the rest of the team the blueprint for success. These guys are hungry. They all have extremely high individual goals as well as lofty team goals. While the expectations are high, we as coaches know these guys will put in the necessary work to give themselves and our team a chance to achieve them.”