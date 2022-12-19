It was there for the taking, but the team title at the Fond du Lac Invite slipped through the Lodi wrestling team’s fingers.
“We had a tough ending to what was a really solid day of wrestling overall,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils. “We held the team lead all day, aside from the very last match of the tournament, when Bay Port took the lead based upon their heavyweight getting a pin in the third-place match. Recently, we've come so close to winning at various events and have fallen just short. As a program we need to learn to finish if we want to achieve our goals.”
The Blue Devils entered the tournament with high hopes.
“Lodi has never won the Fond du Lac Invite, and we were hoping this would be the year we took home the title,” said Endres. “We fell short by one point. While it stings, our focus isn’t the Fond du Lac Invite. Our focus is continuing to work hard, do all the small things right and improve each day. All of our goals are still ahead of us.”
One of the highlights for Lodi was the performance of Caleb Lord.
“Caleb Lord had an outstanding tournament taking third at 120 pounds and getting a pin in the third-place match,” said Endres. “It's been fun watching Caleb wrestle this year as you can see his confidence growing each and every match. He's been very coachable and will continue to improve as the year goes on.”
That pin in Lord’s final match of the day came in 33 seconds, as he won by fall over Oak Creek’s Gary Rauch. Lord also pinned Sheboygan Falls’ Austin Genske in 2:24.
Also taking third for Lodi was Levi Ness at 106, with Ness winning his first match by technical fall over Wausau West’s Henry Ruffi. In the third-place match, Ness defeated Evansville’s Blake Frey 14-2 in a major decision.
Two Lodi wrestlers made their returns to the mat.
“Having Kylar Clemens (160) and Mason Lane (182) back in the lineup was a huge boost to our team,” said Endres. “Kylar had the toughest bracket of the tournament and wrestled really well going 3-2 and placing seventh. Mason won a crazy semifinal match to advance to the finals in his return. We know these guys have big goals on their minds, and they will continue to improve with more mat time.”
Lane finished second, winning three matches – the first by pin over Lourdes Academy’s Riley Zernzach in 2:16. Against London Kiser, of Kenosha Indian Trail, Lane scratched out a 5-4 victory. In the finals, Lane dropped a 12-6 decision to Port Washington’s Diego Armendariz.
Lodi’s lone championship on the day came from Zane Licht, as he cruised to victory at 152 pounds, pinning Wausau West’s Timothy Gospodarek in 2:22 and Hartford’s Aaron Cummings in 3:51. A 10-3 decision in the first-place match over Kenosha Bradford’s put Licht at the top of the podium.
“Zane Licht defeated a very quality opponent in a dominant fashion in the finals,” said Endres. “Due to his finals match, as well as his two pins and tech fall earlier in the day, Zane was awarded the Most Valuable Wrestler of the tournament as voted on by all of the other coaches.”
Lodi returns to action on Thursday with a home dual against Belleville. Then, on Friday, the Blue Devils head to Mineral Point.
Poynette
Led by James Amacher, who took first at 160 pounds, the Poynette wrestling team placed fifth at Saturday’s Mount Horeb Invitational.
Amacher opened with a bye before pinning two opponents and winning in the finals over Fennimore’s Max Miles, who had to retire due to injury 1:14 into the match.
Two other Pumas finished second, including Jackson Geitner, who won by fall over two wrestlers before losing by pin in the finals of the 285-pound division.
Ashton Meister was runner-up at 138 pounds, after notching a pin and winning by decision 6-4 to reach the finals. A 5-0 defeat kept Meister from taking first.