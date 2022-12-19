Clemens comes back

Lodi's Kylar Clemens (3-2) won by fall over Winnebago Lutheran Academy's Jack Karst (7-2) in 1:29 at the Fond du Lac Invite.

 Photo courtesy of Doreen Reinwand

It was there for the taking, but the team title at the Fond du Lac Invite slipped through the Lodi wrestling team’s fingers.

“We had a tough ending to what was a really solid day of wrestling overall,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils. “We held the team lead all day, aside from the very last match of the tournament, when Bay Port took the lead based upon their heavyweight getting a pin in the third-place match. Recently, we've come so close to winning at various events and have fallen just short. As a program we need to learn to finish if we want to achieve our goals.”