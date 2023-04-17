The ending was crazy.
As a result, the Lodi boys’ track and field team topped the field at Thursday’s Westfield Verle Clark Invitational.
“The boys ended up winning the meet in a frantic finish where Berlin led by one point heading into the 1600-meter relay,” said Randy Skellenger, the Blue Devils’ head coach. “Lodi needed a win to flip the script by one point, and they did just that with a nail biter finish.”
Lodi totaled 143 points to edge Berlin, who compiled 142. Schools finishing behind them included Wild Rose (82), Reedsburg (76), Poynette (62), Westfield/Montello (61), New Lisbon (41), Wautoma (31), Nekoosa (28), Necedah (21) and Adams-Friendship (eight).
The Lodi girls scored 134 points, as Berlin took first with 150. In the Blue Devils’ wake were Reedsburg (79), Westfield/Montello (72), Wautoma (55), Adams-Friendship (54), Poynette (51), New Lisbon (28), Necedah (12), Wild Rose (seven) and Nekoosa (five).
Leading the way for the Lodi boys were Aiden Groskopf, who won the 100-meter dash in 11.33 and placed second in the 200-meter dash in 23.23. Zach Nyquist took second in both the 300 hurdles (43.59) and the 110 hurdles (16.52).
Lodi’s Paul Lins won the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.81, while the Blue Devils’ 800-meter relay team placed first in 1:40.38 and the 1,600-meter relay team also won in 3:42.19.
Benjamin Skellenger cleared 13’3” to win the pole vault, as Isaiah Groskopf placed first in the shot put with a throw of 46’2”.
Lily Strong again paced the Blue Devil girls, winning the 100-meter dash in 12.57, the 400-meter run in 1:03.98 and the 200-meter dash in 26.84.
In the 100 hurdles, Lodi’s Olivia Heyroth took first in 16.73, as teammate Rylie Wilcox was runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 53.50 and Lodi’s Izzy Bahe was second in the discus (108’2”) and the shot put (32’11”). Heyroth also won the high jump, clearing 5’1”, and the triple jump, going 33 feet. Strong took third in the long jump, leaping 15’1.50”. Lilly Callahan took first in the pole vault (10’6”).
Poynette
Finally, the Poynette track and field teams were able to get out and compete. The weather cooperated.
“Our first two meets were cancelled due to weather, so Tuesday was our first meet of the year,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for the Pumas. “We traveled to Columbus for a triangular with both Columbus and Watertown Luther Prep. Both of those teams beat us. Both of those teams (especially Luther Prep) have much bigger number on their teams, which gives them a big advantage when it comes to the lower point scoring places in a dual meet scoring system.”
Frehner said the Pumas had a solid opener, as they took advantage of the great weather.
“We had three event winners on the boys’ side,” said Frehner. “Seniors Hans Mueller (18.4) and Carsten Small (11’3”) won the 110 high hurdles and pole vault, respectively. Also, freshman Wyatt See (5:15.5) won the 1600-meter run in an impressive first meet of his career. Senior Cornelius Gray had an outstanding day with lifetime bests in both the pole vault (9’6”) and long jump (18’5.75”). In all, the boys team turned in 10 lifetime best performances, which is outstanding for the first meet of the year.”
The girls’ team matched the Puma boys, winning three events. Sophomore Piper Johnson finished first in the 1,600-meter run (6:00.09), while fellow sophomore Mercedi Lapacek won the high jump (4’10”) in her first try at the event and freshman Geneva Ritzke won the 3,200-meter run (15:44).
“The 1,600-meter run was a highlight for the girls’ team, as they took three of the first four places,” said Frehner. “The returning girls also performed three lifetime bests at the meet.”
On Thursday, the team travelled to Westfield for our first invitational of the season.
“It was a 12-team meet with some very good competition,” said Frehner. “The boys’ team finished in fifth place and had one event winner in the 400-meter relay team of Kamden O'Connor, Hans Mueller, Kamryn Colstad, and Hunter Borgen. Carsten Small also earned a medal with his second-place finish in the pole vault. Near misses for medals were fourth place finishes by Hunter Borgen in the 100-meter dash, Wyatt See in the 800-meter run, Reggie Buss in the shot put, and the 800-meter relay team of Cornelio Gray, Levi Mueller, Julian Sanger and Chris Schwenn. Overall, the boys’ team had three season-best performances and eight lifetime best performances at the meet.”
The Puma girls took seventh, finishing only four points out of fifth, as Felicia Ritzke led the way. She was the lone event winner in the 3200m run.
“The girls team ended up with multiple medalists,” said Frehner. “Piper Johnson medaled in both the 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run with third-place finishes. Mercedi Lapacek earned a medal with a second-place finish in the high jump. Other third-place finishes were Madeline Serwe (3,200-meter run), the 3,200-meter relay team (Felicia Ritzke, Geneva Ritzke, Madeline Serwe, and Raelyn Pafford) and the 1,600-meter relay team (Piper Johnson, Geneva Ritzke, Raelyn Pafford, and Morgan Small). The girls’ team finished the meet with seven season-best and five lifetime best performances.”
Frehner liked how the Pumas competed.
“It was a solid start to the season for us, as we spent five weeks practicing without a competition,” said Frehner. “I was happy with how we competed across the board despite our lack of experience. Our returning athletes had two good meets, but our coaching staff was really impressed with how our first-year athletes really adapted well to our first competitions.”