The Lodi girls’ basketball team recently won the Wautoma Tournament, defeating the home school 58-47 and Marathon 54-51. Pictured here are: Front Row Left to Right: Ava Ballweg 22; Allison Gray 3; Jamesen Thieren 2; Taylor Reese 23; Brianna Kurt 11; Back Row Left to Right: Coach Nathan Morter; Courtney Meitzner 10; Summer Rake 42; Abby Haas 25; Gracie Clary 24; Lea Traeder 4; Coach Meyer. Not pictured Gianna Burke 12; Sara Abarca Salinas 30.
Winning the Wautoma Tournament gave the Lodi girls’ basketball team a shot in the arm.
The Blue Devils defeated Marathon 54-51 and Wautoma 58-47 to grab hold of the championship, held Dec 27-28.
Getting past Marathon was a challenge. The Blue Devils were focused on stopping one player in particular.
“This was a tough game from beginning to end,” said Nathan Morter, head coach of the Blue Devils. “I thought we played two pretty good halves. Their best player (Kali Prihoda) was very good. We made some defensive adjustments to account for her, and I thought the girls did really well with those.”
Everybody got into the act for Lodi, as nine players scored. Taylor Reese led the way with 15 points, going 3-for-3 from 3-point range.
Jamesen Thieren did it all for Lodi, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Summer Rake grabbed seven boards. Gracie Clary also had a strong all-around game, with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
“As a team we shot almost 45%, which means we were moving the ball, attacking the basket, and getting each other open,” said Morter. “Jamesen and Summer did a great job hitting the glass for us. Gave us an opportunity at the championship game.”
Beating Wautoma on their home floor figured to be a bigger mountain to climb.
“It was very exciting to play in the championship game,” said Morter. “We knew it would be tough on their home court. We shot the ball really really well in this game – Jamesen 17 (points), Taylor (Reese) 12, Gracie (Clary) 10 played great on offense.”
At the same time, the Lodi defense clamped down on the opposition
“We really took control of the game early,” said Morter. “We shot great, played great team defense. Summer (11 boards) and Abby Haas (nine boards) did a great job rebounding. We had a 20-plus point lead down the stretch, then we had a real hard time taking care of the ball. Our turnovers were not great, and they capitalized on that to get the game close at the end. We can learn from that on how to put teams away, but it was great to come away with a tournament championship. We’re very proud of the athletes and hope that gives us some momentum going into conference play next week.”