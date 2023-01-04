Wautoma Tournament Champs!

The Lodi girls’ basketball team recently won the Wautoma Tournament, defeating the home school 58-47 and Marathon 54-51. Pictured here are: Front Row Left to Right: Ava Ballweg 22; Allison Gray 3; Jamesen Thieren 2; Taylor Reese 23; Brianna Kurt 11; Back Row Left to Right: Coach Nathan Morter; Courtney Meitzner 10; Summer Rake 42; Abby Haas 25; Gracie Clary 24; Lea Traeder 4; Coach Meyer. Not pictured Gianna Burke 12; Sara Abarca Salinas 30.

 Contributed

By Peter Lindblad

Winning the Wautoma Tournament gave the Lodi girls’ basketball team a shot in the arm.