Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

Cross country
8/25 Westfield Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Football
8/19 Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
8/26 @ McFarland, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer
8/23 Stoughton, 6:45 p.m.
8/25 DeForest, 6:45 p.m.

Girls swimming
8/20 @ DeForest Invite, 11 a.m.
8/23 @ Stoughton Invite, 6 p.m.
8/25 @ River Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis
8/23 @ Milton, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball
8/23 @ Portage Quad, 5:30 p.m.
8/26-27 @ UW-Whitewater tourney, TBD