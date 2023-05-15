Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball5/19 @ Westfield 5 p.m.5/22 @ Baraboo 5 p.m.5/23 Edgewood 5 p.m.5/25 @ WIAA regionals TBABoys Golf5/23 @ WIAA regionals, Edelweiss Chalet 9 a.m.Girls Soccer5/23 @ Wisconsin Heights 6:45 p.m.5/25 @ Reedsburg 4:30 p.m.Softball5/23 @ WIAA regionals TBA5/25 @ WIAA regionals 5 p.m.Track and Field5/22 @ Portage Invite 4 p.m.5/25 @ McFarland Triangular TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Family business takes over Poynette Piggly Wiggly Lodi school board votes to increase teacher salaries, health care contributions Motorcyclist dies in Arlington crash Waunakee native selected as Miss Wisconsin-USA False choice: Wisconsin taxpayers support schools that can discriminate Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!