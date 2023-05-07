Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 7, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball5/12 Lake Mills 5 p.m.5/13 River Valley 11 a.m.5/15 @ Mount Horeb 5 p.m.5/16 @ Poynette 5 p.m.5/18 Poynette 5 p.m.5/19 @ Westfield 5 p.m.Boys Golf5/16 @ Conf. meet, Bergamont GC 9 a.m.Girls Soccer5/13 @ Evansville 11 a.m.5/16 @ Sugar River 6:45 p.m.5/18 @ Mauston 6 p.m.Softball5/12 @ Watertown Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.5/15 Wautoma 5 p.m.5/16 @ Portage 7 p.m.5/18 @ WIAA regionals TBATrack and Field5/12 @ Belleville Invite 4:30 p.m.5/16 @ Conf. meet, Marshall 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi School Board becomes target of national political strategies Track and field: Lodi girls are Capitol North champs Lodi man enters 'no contest' plea after felony battery reduced to misdemeanor Letter: 'Friends' group started to fill void of diminishing local coverage Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!