Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Jan 18, 2023 Boys Basketball1/20 Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.1/23 Evansville 7:30 p.m.1/26 @ Watertown Luther Prep 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/27 @ Poynette 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/20 @ Milton 7:45 p.m.1/21 @ Beloit Memorial 5:30 p.m.1/24 West Salem 7 p.m.1/26 Waunakee 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing1/21-22 @ Rhinelander TBD1/24 City Meet #4 Blackhawk TBDGirls Hockey1/24 @ Middleton TBD1/26 Viroqua 7:15 p.m.Wrestling1/20 Sun Prairie East 5:30 p.m.1/24 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7 p.m.1/26 @ Waunakee Quad 6 p.m.