Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball2/11 Columbus 7:30 p.m.2/17 @Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/10 Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.2/16 @ Watertown Luther Prep 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey2/10 Ashland (Wis. Dells) 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing2/10-12 State Meet, Cable TBDGirls Hockey2/10 Uni. School of Milw. 7:15 p.m.2/11 @ Black River Falls 1 p.m.Wrestling2/11 @ WIAA reg., Rich. Center 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi School Board candidates chat about changes and challenges in schools Athlete spotlight: Lodi's Noah Johnson Poynette man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for sixth OWI Lodi School Board incumbent candidate H. Adam Steinberg full interview transcript Wrestling: Lodi dominates Terry Conklin Duals, knocks off storied Wisconsin Rapids Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin