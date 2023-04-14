Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 14, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball4/21-22 @ Waupun Invite TBD4/25 @ Watertown Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.4/27 Watertown Luther Prep 5 p.m.4/28 Wisconsin Dells 5 p.m.Boys Golf4/21 @ Reedsburg, Waushara Invites TBD4/22 @ Milton Invite 9 a.m.4/24 Lodi Conference Mini Meet 3:30 p.m.4/28 @ Evansville Invite 9 a.m.Girls Soccer4/25 Lakeside Lutheran 6:45 p.m.Softball4/21 @ Adams-Friendship 5 p.m.4/22 Mount Horeb 11 a.m.4/25 Watertown Luther Prep 5 p.m.April 27 Lake Mills 5 p.m.April 28 Sauk Prairie 5 p.m.Track and Field4/21 @ Sauk Prairie Invite 4:30 p.m.4/25 @ Columbus Quadrangular 4:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Evers visits Lodi Elementary Correction: Misidentification in March 6 Poynette arrests Town of Dane residents rally in opposition of quarry proposal Pair face OWI and weapon charges from Lodi traffic stop Section of Columbia County Highway V closed due to flood waters Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!