Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

Boys Basketball
1/3 Sauk Prairie 7:30 p.m.
1/6 @ Poynette 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball
1/3 @ Sauk Prairie 7:15 p.m.
1/5 @ Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey
1/2 @ Viroqua 7:30 p.m.
1/5 Madison La Follette 7 p.m.
1/6 McFarland 7 p.m.

Ice Age Nordic Skiing
Jan. 3 City Meet #1 CXC Center TBD
Jan. 7 Wausau Snekkevik TBD

Wrestling
1/3 @ Mineral Point 5 p.m.