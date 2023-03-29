Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball4/4 @ Marshall 5 p.m.4/6 Wisconsin Dells 5 p.m.Boys Golf4/3 Conf. mini meet, Columbus 3:30 p.m.Girls Soccer4/4 @ Evansville 6:45 p.m.4/6 Wautoma 6:45 p.m.Softball4/4 @ Wisconsin Dells 5 p.m.4/6 @ Belleville 5 p.m.Track and Field4/4 @ Deerfield Quad 4:30 p.m.4/6 @ Wautoma Invite 4 p.m.4/8 @ UW-Whitewater Invite TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Developer breaks ground on Poynette's Point Gardens Letter: For your consideration as Lodi Town Supervisor Poynette woman facing possible prison for fentanyl Poynette Village approves plat for Point Gardens At least 17 states require students to study financial literacy. Why doesn’t Wisconsin? Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!