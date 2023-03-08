Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball3/29 @ Mount Horeb 1 p.m.Girls Soccer3/28 @ Marian Catholic 4:30 p.m.Track and Field3/18 @ Ripon Invite 9:30 a.m.3/25 @ Ripon Invite 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette teen given jail time and probation in plea on charge of mental harm to a child Poynette Village approves plat for Point Gardens Natural Connections: Visiting glaciers in Alaska and Wisconsin Wrestling: Lodi's Licht wins second state title in a row Poynette Parks hosting Night Market Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!