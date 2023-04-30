Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 30, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball5/5 @ Evansville 5 p.m.5/8 @ McFarland 4:45 p.m.5/9 @ Lake Mills 5 p.m.5/12 Lake Mills 5 p.m.Boys Golf5/6 @ MACC Fund Invite 8 a.m.5/8 @ Madison Invite, Blackhawk CC 12 p.m.5/9 @ Conference mini, House on Rock 3:30 p.m.Girls Soccer5/6 Lodi Quad 9 a.m.5/8 Dodgeville 6:45 p.m.5/9 Lake Mills 6:45 p.m.Softball5/5 @ Cambridge 5 p.m.5/6 @ Richland Center Quad 9 a.m.5/9 @ Poynette 3:30 p.m.5/12 @ Watertown Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.Track and Field5/5 @ Edgerton Invite 4 p.m.5/6 @ Arrowhead Invite 1 p.m.5/12 @ Belleville Invite 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Town of Lodi residents turn out for special meeting on zoning application Lodi School Board swears in new member, elects new leadership Poynette man killed in two-vehicle crash in Arlington Dane man killed, Lodi man arrested on vehicular homicide after three-vehicle crash in Dane Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!