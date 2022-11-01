Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football11/4 @ Catholic Memorial, Level 3 playoffs, 7:15 p.m.Girls Swimming11/5 @ WIAA sectionals, Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette man facing three cases of OWI-4 Lodi students ready to hit the road with re-start of Thai exchange Lodi woman charged with elder abuse enters 'no contest' WIAA football: Lodi uses power run game to knock out Lake Mills in Level 2 Lodi man convicted of OWI as other charges dropped following September 2021 incident Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin