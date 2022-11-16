Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 16, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball11/26 Reedsburg 3 p.m.Girls Basketball11/22 Marshall 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey11/19 @ Homestead 12 p.m.11/22 Monroe 7 p.m.Girls Hockey11/22 Arrowhead 7:15 p.m.11/25-26 @ Fond du Lac Invite TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Lodi man sentenced to probation for threatening three at gunpoint in 2020 Boys basketball: Lodi will have new starting five in 2022-23 Election Day counts go on into Wednesday morning with more declared winners Football: Blue Devils play Catholic Memorial tough in playoff defeat Girls’ basketball: Lodi looks to replace entire starting lineup Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin