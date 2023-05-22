Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 22, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball5/30 TBD, Dane Baseball Field TBDBoys Golf5/30 @ WIAA sectionals, Prairie du Chien TBDGirls Soccer6/1 Aquinas, WIAA regional 6 p.m.Softball5/30 @ WIAA sectionals TBATrack and Field6/2-3 @ WIAA state, UW-La Crosse TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi sees demand for school equity efforts, and stern opposition Family business takes over Poynette Piggly Wiggly Roger A. Barts Traffic Safety Commission reviews resident concerns on Lovering Road, Highway Q Poynette woman becomes 76th Wisconsin Alice in Dairyland Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!