Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Aug 29, 2022 Cross country9/3 Lodi Invite, 9:30 a.m.9/8 @ Poynette Invite, 4:15 p.m.Football9/2 Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.9/9 Turner, 7 p.m.Boys Soccer9/6 Dodgeville, 6:45 p.m.9/8 Lodi triangular, 6:45 p.m.Girls swimming9/6 Portage 6 p.m.Girls tennis9/6 Sauk Prairie, 4 p.m.9/8 @ Wayland Academy, 4 p.m.Volleyball9/3 @ Richland Center Invite, 8:30 a.m.9/6 Lakeside Lutheran, 6:45 p.m.9/8 Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.