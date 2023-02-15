Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball2/17 @Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.2/20 New Glarus 7:30 p.m.2/23 Watertown Luther Prep 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/21 @ Edgewood 7 p.m.2/24 @ WIAA regionals TBDIce Age Nordic Skiing2/26 Korteloppet TBDWrestling2/18 @ WIAA sectional TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Darlington man acquitted of criminal charges in fatal Highway V collision Wrestling: Lodi wins 30th consecutive conference title Here comes the sun: New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Letter: Steinberg represents divisive school board leadership Here comes the sun: New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!