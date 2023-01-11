Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball1/14 @ Stoughton 7:30 p.m.1/17 Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.1/20 Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/13 @ Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.1/19 Watertown Luther Prep 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/17 @ Monona Grove 7:30 p.m.1/20 @ Milton 7:45 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing1/17 City Meet #3 Elver Park TBDGirls Hockey1/13 Beloit 7:15 p.m.Wrestling1/13 @ Fennimore quad 5 p.m.1/14 @ DeForest Invite 9:30 a.m.1/20 Sun Prairie East 5:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Argument ends with Lodi man charged with felony strangulation Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase through Lodi Cacao ceremony at Lodi yoga studio offers space for cultivating love and compassion Wrestling: Lodi's Licht wins second Bi-State Classic title; Poynette's Amacher takes fifth at UW-Whitewater How Wisconsin Supreme Court races became so partisan Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!