Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

Cross country
10/22 WIAA sectionals, 11 a.m.

Football
10/21 Platteville, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer
10/22 @ WIAA regionals, TBD

Girls Swimming
10/22 @ UW-Platteville Invite, 11 a.m.