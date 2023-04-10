Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball4/14 @ Sauk Prairie 5 p.m.4/18 Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.4/20 @ Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.4/21-22 @ Waupun Invite TBDBoys Golf4/17 @ Conf. mini mee, Lake Mills 3:30 p.m.4/19 @ Conf. mini meet, Monroe 3:30 p.m.4/21 @ Reedsburg, Waushara Invites TBDGirls Soccer4/14 @ Baraboo 7 p.m.4/18 Sauk Prairie 6:45 p.m.4/20 @ Cambridge 6:45 p.m.Softball4/14 Edgerton 5 p.m.4/17 @ Wisconsin Dells 5 p.m.4/18 @ Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.4/20 Poynette 5 p.m.4/21 @ Adams-Friendship 5 p.m.Track and Field4/18 @ Belleville Quad 4:15 p.m.4/21 @ Sauk Prairie Invite 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man stands mute to sexual assault charges Pair face OWI and weapon charges from Lodi traffic stop Softball: Young Blue Devils look to make noise in strong Capitol North Poynette police arrest pair for meth and fentanyl Dane County Sheriff's office issues consumer warning over solar company Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!