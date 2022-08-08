Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Aug 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football8/19 Martin Luther, 7 p.m.Girls Tennis8/16 Lodi Quad, 9 a.m.8/18 @ Stoughton, 9 a.m.Girls Swimming8/18 Alumni, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest planning to get 4th Kwik Trip location Lodi celebrates National Night Out with fun and games from first responders and community groups Poynette girl shot by young boy, Poynette man awaiting Columbia County court date for possible charges Poynette officials wade into discussions of TID project development Chicago teen dies in Lodi drowning Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin