Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

Sep 13, 2022

Cross country
9/16 @ Rio Invite, 4:30 p.m.
9/20 @ Baraboo Invite, 5 p.m.

Football
9/16 @ Edgewood, 7 p.m.
9/23 @ Big Foot, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer
9/17 Lodi Quad, TBD
9/19 @ Portage/Poynette, 7 p.m.
9/20 Wisconsin Dells, 6:45 p.m.
9/22 @ Cambridge, 6:45 p.m.

Girls tennis
9/20 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4 a.m.

Volleyball
9/20 Poynette, 6:45 p.m.