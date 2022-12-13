Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 13, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball12/19 @ Amherst 7:30 p.m.12/22 @ River Valley 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball12/16 Poynette 7:30 p.m.Girls Hockey12/16 @ Viroqua 7:30 p.m.12/20 Beaver Dam 7:15 p.m.12/22 @ Brookfield Cent. 8:20 p.m.Boys Hockey12/20 Mosinee 7 p.m.12/22 @ Sauk Prairie 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing12/17 Lodi Sprints TBDWrestling12/17 @ Fond du Lac Inv. 8 a.m.12/22 Belleville 7 p.m.12/23 @ Mineral Point 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Visiting associate pastor at DeForest and Bristol parishes arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct Columbia County supervisors reach out to potential local broadband partners Collaboration with Waunakee psychotherapists providing Lodi students with increased access to mental health services Art and protest: preserving humanities, not despite our humanity After Columbia County budget debate, local libraries plan long-term education effort Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin