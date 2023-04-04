Inclement weather is once again wreaking havoc with the spring sports schedule.
Here’s the latest information on postponements and cancelations for the past week’s events. All is subject to change.
Waunakee
Baseball – After having Thursday’s home opener against Sun Prairie West postponed, the Waunakee baseball team also had Saturday’s away game at Sun Prairie East rescheduled for Monday. The two teams did get Monday’s game in, as East notched an 11-0 victory.
Softball – All four games scheduled for the past were postponed or rescheduled. Waunakee was supposed to open the season on Tuesday, March 28, at home against Fort Atkinson. That game was rescheduled for April 14. The Warriors’ home game versus DeForest has been postponed twice. Originally, it was slated for Thursday, March 30, but bad weather forced it to be moved to Monday, April 3, when it was rained out. It will now be played Wednesday, April 5. Finally, the doubleheader against Stevens Point was also postponed. No makeup date has been set.
Girls soccer – Slated to open the season at Stoughton on Tuesday, April 4, the Warriors are now scheduled to kick off the 2023 campaign on Wednesday, April 5, on the road against the Vikings.
Girls lacrosse – Waunakee got Saturday’s triangular in, but Friday’s season opener at Divine Savior Holy Angels was canceled.
Track and field – The Warriors were slated to host a triangular on Tuesday, April 4. That meet has been rescheduled for April 13.
DeForest
Baseball – Tuesday’s home opener against Portage has been postponed. No makeup date has been set.
Softball – So far, the Norskies have had to reschedule all four of the games on their schedule. DeForest’s home opener against Mount Horeb was originally slated for Thursday, March 23. Weather permitting, it will be played Monday, April 10. The March 28 game at Monona Grove has been moved to April 17. Also, the Norskies’ game at Waunakee – originally slated for March 30 and then changed to April 3 – has been rescheduled twice. It will now be played Wednesday, April 5.
Lodi
Baseball – First up on the schedule was an away game against Mount Horeb at the DeForest Athletic Complex on Wednesday, March 29. That game was canceled.
Boys golf – Monday’s conference mini meet at the Columbus Country Club was rained out. The meet has been postponed. No word on a makeup date.
Softball – Tuesday’s season opener at Wisconsin Dells has been postponed. It will now be played April 17.
Poynette
Baseball – Friday’s home opener against Baraboo was canceled.
Track and field – The Pumas were slated to open the season with a home triangular on Thursday, March 30. The meet was canceled.
Girls soccer – United was scheduled to take part in a triangular on Tuesday, April 4, at Monroe to kick off the season. The event was rescheduled for April 28.