Postponements, cancellations Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 59 min ago WaunakeeSoftball – Tonight's scheduled game at Milton has been postponed and rescheduled for May 11.DeForestBoys tennis – The Norskies were scheduled to host Monona Grove tonight. The match has been rescheduled for May 10.Softball – A home game against Stoughton has been rescheduled for May 10.PoynetteGirls soccer – A triangular meet at Berlin has been postponed. No makeup date has been scheduled as of yet.LodiBaseball – The Blue Devils were scheduled to host Dodgeville at the Dane Baseball Field. That game has been cancelled.Softball – A scheduled home game with Westfield has been cancelled.