Athletes from Lodi and Poynette have received postseason honors from the Capitol Conference and the Badger Conference for fall sports.
Football
Lodi’s Henry Koeppen was named to the All-Capitol North Conference First Team Offense and Second Team Defense as a lineman.
The Second Team Offense included Lodi tight end Jayce Kolinski and offensive linemen Josh Klann and Preston Kelley, as both Kelley and Klann were also named to the Second Team Defense as defensive linemen and Kolinski was picked at inside linebacker. Also making the Second Team Defense from Lodi were outside linebacker Brady Puls and defensive back Keegan Fleischman.
For special teams, Lodi kicker Brian Meitzner made First Team.
Among those receiving honorable mention for the Blue Devils were punter Paxton Krugman, quarterback Mason Lane, outside linebacker Kylar Clemens and defensive back Zach Nyquist.
Columbus quarterback Colton Brunell was named Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Malani Aragon was voted Defensive Player of the Year. The Offensive Lineman of the Year is Lakeside Lutheran’s Ben Buxa, as Columbus’ Collin Selk is the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Led by Head Coach of the Year Andrew Selgrad, Columbus won the conference title. Edgewood’s Scott Silvestri was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
Boys Soccer
Lodi goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman was named to the All-Capitol Conference First Team, as several Blue Devil teammates received honorable mention.
Among them were forwards Bennett Rasmussen, Connor Pecard and Nick Hoffman, midfielders Andrew Smith and Dakota Franklin, and defenders Evan Clary and Lucas Thistle.
Aiden Hatleberg, from conference champion Sugar River, was named Player of the Year.
For the Portage-Poynette co-op, United was represented by junior goalkeeper Griffin Butson the All-Badger West Conference First Team, with sophomore defender Tryg Ullsvik making the Second Team. Among those receiving honorable mention were senior forwards Luke Wilson and Emmett Brockley and junior midfielder Dylan Trudell.
Cross Country
Poynette’s Piper Johnson (third) and Felicia Ritzke (sixth) and Lodi’s Brook Endres (13th) and Hallie Miller (14th) made the All-Capitol North Conference Girls’ Team, while Poynette’s Tanis Crawford (sixth) and Lodi’s Roger Mellend (ninth) achieved spots on the All-Capitol North Boys’ Team.
Volleyball
Hadley Walters, of Poynette, was selected to the All-Capitol North Conference First Team, while teammate Brooke Steinhorst made the Second Team.
Fellow Pumas Kassidy McCaffery and Sydney Wright received honorable mention, as did Lodi’s Gracie Clary.
Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep were co-champions, with Lakeside’s Olivia Bartels being picked as Player of the Year.