LODI -- Kieghtan Rank struck out a pair of hitters with the tying run at third base in the seventh inning as Lakeside Lutheran's softball team edged host Lodi 8-7 in Capitol North play on Thursday.

Rank helped her own cause with a run-scoring double, scoring Jenna Shadoski, with one away in the sixth inning to give the Warriors a 7-5 edge. Kendall Lemke followed with a run-scoring single.