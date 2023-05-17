The Lodi softball team (12-10 overall, 3-7 in Capitol North Conference play) appears to be finishing the 2023 regular season with a flourish, as the Blue have won five of their last seven games.

A five-run seventh inning broke the game open in a 12-3 victory over Portage on Tuesday, May 16. Lodi took the lead in the fifth when an error led to a run. In that seventh inning explosion, Lodi got RBIs from Elise Krumpen, Lauren Burros, Rowan Skarda and Taylor Reese.