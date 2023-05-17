The Lodi softball team (12-10 overall, 3-7 in Capitol North Conference play) appears to be finishing the 2023 regular season with a flourish, as the Blue have won five of their last seven games.
A five-run seventh inning broke the game open in a 12-3 victory over Portage on Tuesday, May 16. Lodi took the lead in the fifth when an error led to a run. In that seventh inning explosion, Lodi got RBIs from Elise Krumpen, Lauren Burros, Rowan Skarda and Taylor Reese.
Despite giving up three runs on four hits in four and a third innings, Natalie Hellenbrand got the win for Lodi, with Vivian Beld finishing up the last two and two-thirds innings in relief.
At the plate, Skarda, Reese and Mackenzie Christofferson all had multiple hits, with Reese going 3-for-4.
On May 9, the Blue Devils played a doubleheader with defending state champion Poynette, as the Pumas swept Lodi 3-0 and 12-5. Holly Lowenberg scattered five hits in the opener, blanking the Blue Devils and striking out 12 along the way, while walking none. Bailey Stark went seven innings for Lodi, fanning seven and allowing three runs on seven hits. The defense behind Stark did not commit an error, with Christofferson handling seven chances. Krumpen went 2-for-3. In the nightcap, Reese and Brielle Burros each had two hits, as Lodi plated four runs in the second inning. Skarda, Reese and Christofferson all drove in runs in the inning. Skarda and Hellenbrand pitched for Lodi.
An 8-1 win over Fennimore on Saturday, May 6, was powered by a five-run third inning for the Blue Devils, as Beld and Burros singled, Krumpen hit a sacrifice fly, an error and a double by Hellenbrand accounted for the outburst. Hellenbrand and Skarda had two hits apiece, as Skarda surrendered one run on three hits over six innings to get the win. She struck out six and walked one.
That victory was preceded by a 10-8 win at Prairie du Chien on Friday, May 5, with Lodi outhitting the opposition 13-10. Stark, Krumpen and Skarda all had multiple hits for the Blue Devils, as Krumpen, Burros, Skarda, Reese and Christofferson collected RBI in a six-run fourth inning. Stark tossed two and two-thirds innings, striking out three and allowing seven runs on seven hits. Stark went 4-for-4 to lead the way for Lodi at the plate, with Stark, Krumpen and Skarda finishing with multiple hits.
On Friday, May 12, the Blue Devils pounded Watertown Luther Prep 12-1. Reese, Burros, Stark and Krumpen all drove in runs in a five-run fourth inning. Racking up 10 hits, Lodi got multiple hits from Krumpen, Reese and Skarda, as Reese finished with three base knocks.
Lodi also scored a 9-6 win over Wautoma on Monday, May 15. The Blue Devils open postseason play in regionals on Tuesday, May 23, at Columbus.