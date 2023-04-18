LAKE MILLS -- Grace Cody capped a three-run rally in the seventh by driving in the walk-off run on a fielder's choice to send Lakeside Lutheran past visiting Lodi 8-7 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday.

"This was a great win for the girls," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "They never quit when we were down. We were down three different times, including going into the bottom of the seventh. The girls kept their composure and stayed in the game until the last play."