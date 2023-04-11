Softball: Lodi drops season opener Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite multi-hit games from Taylor Reese, Vivian Beld and Mackenzie Christofferson, the Blue Devils were doubled up on Monday in a non-conference loss.Lodi racked up 10 hits, as Rowan Skarda started in the pitcher’s circle for the Blue Devils, allowing seven runs on seven hits over five innings. Beld mopped up the last two innings.Reese, Beld and Christofferson each had two hits, as Lodi fell behind early as an error led to two Marshall runs in the first inning.The Blue Devils are 0-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man stands mute to sexual assault charges Pair face OWI and weapon charges from Lodi traffic stop Poynette police arrest pair for meth and fentanyl Girls soccer: Lodi blows out Wautoma/Wild Rose; United falls to Sparta Softball: Young Blue Devils look to make noise in strong Capitol North Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!