The Blue Devils even their record at 2-2, as they edged Lake Mills 1-0 on Tuesday, April 11, and Edgerton 5-4 in eight innings on Friday, April 14.
In between, Lodi lost to Columbus 5-2 on Thursday, April 13.
The Blue Devils even their record at 2-2, as they edged Lake Mills 1-0 on Tuesday, April 11, and Edgerton 5-4 in eight innings on Friday, April 14.
In between, Lodi lost to Columbus 5-2 on Thursday, April 13.
Against Edgerton, Rowan Skarda came up with a clutch sacrifice to score Bailey Stark for the walk-off win.
“Our bats are starting to come around,” said Korey Stark, head coach for Lodi. “We had our opportunities and kept pressure on Edgerton. The girls were stoked. It's always fun to win in walk-off fashion.”
Vivian Beld and Skarda pitched the Blue Devils to victory.
“Our pitchers were sharp again in this game,” said Coach Stark. “Vivian got her first start of the season and didn't disappoint. She gave up just four hits in five innings. Skarda came in in the sixth and locked things down.”
Fielding let Lodi down in the loss to Columbus.
“We played well defensively until the fifth when we gave up four runs on three errors,” sid Coach Stark. “That's tough to overcome in any game, let alone against one of the best teams in the conference. We can't let things snowball and get away from us – the margin for error in the Capital North is too small. Errors are going to happen. That's just part of the game. We need to sharpen our focus after an error and find a way to work out of it. We can't let one mistake turn onto two. Stark pitched well again, and we made some great plays defensively behind her. We just had one bad inning and it cost us.”
What a start it was for Bailey Stark in the Lake Mills game.
“We threw her into the fire and she responded,” said Coach Stark. “She's a freshman, getting her first varsity start – on the road – against the second best team in the conference last season. She was in complete control right from the start – 12 strikeouts and just one walk in a complete game shutout. It was a well-played game all the way around. Both teams made some outstanding defensive plays, and both pitchers were on their game.”
The game was scoreless until the seventh inning, when Skarda got a big hit and scored the winning run on an RBI by Beld.
“The girls showed tremendous poise for such a young team,” said Coach Stark. “They just kept competing. As a coach, having girls who want to compete on every pitch is important.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.