Lodi’s Elise Krumpen prepares to catch a throw at first base for the Blue Devils against Columbus.

 By Mark Arnold

The Blue Devils even their record at 2-2, as they edged Lake Mills 1-0 on Tuesday, April 11, and Edgerton 5-4 in eight innings on Friday, April 14.

In between, Lodi lost to Columbus 5-2 on Thursday, April 13.