The bats came alive for the Lodi softball team.
Racking up 12 hits, the Blue Devils pummeled Wisconsin Heights 21-7, as Bailey Stark went 3-for-6, homered and drove in five runs. MacKenzie Christofferson and Elise Krumpen had two and two RBI apiece, with both ripping a double.
“Our bats were on fire for this one,” said Korey Stark, head coach for Lodi. “We hit the ball hard all day. We had several girls with multiple hits. Offensively, everyone was locked in from the first pitch. It was fun to see them come out swinging the way they did.”
Going 2-for-5, Rowan Skarda scored three runs in the road win on Saturday, as Natalie Hellenbrand got the win in the pitchers’ circle. Only two of the four runs she allowed in her three innings of work were earned, with Hellenbrand striking out three batters. Vivian Beld also pitched. The defense is improving.
‘The defense was solid behind Vivian and Natalie,” said Coach Stark. “Things have been trending the right way on defense. Early in the season we were making too many errors and making things hard on ourselves. We’ve really focused on cleaning that up. Today was another good example of the defense getting better.”
In a 12-0 romp over Sauk Prairie on Friday, April 28, the Blue Devils (6-5 overall, 2-3 in the Capitol North Conference) plated four runs in each of the first three innings and Skarda scattered four hits to earn the shutout, while striking out seven and walking none.
At the plate, Skarda went 4-for-4, with a triple and a double, scoring three runs and driving in a run. Near the bottom of the order, going 2-for-3, Hellenbrand finished with three RBI, as Samantha Edge had two hits in two plate appearances and scored a run. Bailey Stark went 1-for-1, with two runs, a double and an RBI. Taylor Reese crossed the plate three times, while Christofferson drove in a pair of runs.
“We were able to score early to get some momentum in our favor,” said Coach Stark. “That’s all Rowan needed. She was impressive – seven strikeouts in five innings and no walks. She was in total control all night. Limiting mistakes on defense has been a focus during practice for the last few weeks, and we played well defensively again tonight. The work they’ve been putting in is starting to show on the field.”
It took Lake Mills 10 innings on Thursday, April 27, to slip past Lodi 4-3, as Bailey Stark kept the Blue Devils close with a strong pitching performance.
“This was a great game against a tough conference opponent,” said Coach Stark. “We had our opportunities. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a clutch hit when we needed it. The girls played great. Bailey pitched nine gutsy innings, the defense played mostly error free behind her, and we hit the ball hard all night. There was nothing to hang their heads about after this one. It was unfortunate we came away with the loss, but there were lots of positives to come out of this one.”
Lodi got last week started off on the right foot with a 6-1 home Capitol North Conference win over Watertown Luther Prep, as Skarda went the distance, allowing just two hits and one unearned run. She fanned five and walked three.
Reese and Bailey Stark had two hits apiece, as Reese drove in a pair of runs and had a double. Bailey Stark and Krumpen each had an RBI. Christofferson, Beld and Skarda all had hits. Marah Lane had a stolen base.