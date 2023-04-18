Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst combined to strike out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter as host Poynette topped Lakeside Lutheran 10-0 in a Capitol North softball game on Thursday.
The defending state champion Pumas scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings. Megan Gunderson and Brooke Steinhorst drove in three runs apiece.
Lowenberg started and earned the victory, striking out nine in four innings. Steinhorst worked a 1-2-3 fifth to end it.
"We struggled against some really good pitching," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Poynette hit the ball well too."
Hosting the Northwoods Jamboree, the Pumas kept its unbeaten record intact by blanking both Wisconsin Heights and St. Mary’s Springs on Saturday.
In a 10-0, five-inning win over Wisconsin Heights, Addison Mackey went 3-for-3, including a leadoff triple in the first inning.
The Pumas plated a run in the first inning, four in the third and three in the fourth, before capping the scoring with two more in the fifth. Kassidy McCaffery had the big blow in the third with a double, while Alli Ripp and Laken Wagner delivered singles in the fifth and Emma Gavinski and Peyton Svyrud singled in the fourth.
Brooke Steinhorst pitched a three-hit shutout, fanning nine batters and walking two.
Lowenberg took to the pitcher’s circle in a 7-0 win over St. Mary’s Springs, scattering three hits and striking out 11.
Going 2-for-4, McCaffery led the way offensively, as the Pumas collected four doubles. Morgan Gunderson had an RBI single in the seventh, followed by a run-scoring double by Steinhorst and an RBI double by Lowenberg.
A McCaffery single plated a run in the fourth, while Mackey came up with a key defensive play in the fourth, as did Gunderson, who snared a deep fly ball on the run in that same inning.
Lodi
The Blue Devils even their record at 2-2, as they edged Lake Mills 1-0 on Tuesday, April 11, and Edgerton 5-4 in eight innings on Friday, April 14.
In between, Lodi lost to Columbus 5-2 on Thursday, April 13.
Against Edgerton, Rowan Skarda came up with a clutch sacrifice to score Bailey Stark for the walk-off win.
“Our bats are starting to come around,” said Korey Stark, head coach for Lodi. “We had our opportunities and kept pressure on Edgerton. The girls were stoked. It's always fun to win in walk-off fashion.”
Vivian Beld and Skarda pitched the Blue Devils to victory.
“Our pitchers were sharp again in this game,” said Coach Stark. “Vivian got her first start of the season and didn't disappoint. She gave up just four hits in five innings. Skarda came in in the sixth and locked things down.”
Fielding let Lodi down in the loss to Columbus.
“We played well defensively until the fifth when we gave up four runs on three errors,” sid Coach Stark. “That's tough to overcome in any game, let alone against one of the best teams in the conference. We can't let things snowball and get away from us – the margin for error in the Capital North is too small. Errors are going to happen. That's just part of the game. We need to sharpen our focus after an error and find a way to work out of it. We can't let one mistake turn onto two. Stark pitched well again, and we made some great plays defensively behind her. We just had one bad inning and it cost us.”
What a start it was for Bailey Stark in the Lake Mills game.
“We threw her into the fire and she responded,” said Coach Stark. “She's a freshman, getting her first varsity start – on the road – against the second best team in the conference last season. She was in complete control right from the start – 12 strikeouts and just one walk in a complete game shutout. It was a well-played game all the way around. Both teams made some outstanding defensive plays, and both pitchers were on their game.”
The game was scoreless until the seventh inning, when Skarda got a big hit and scored the winning run on an RBI by Beld.
“The girls showed tremendous poise for such a young team,” said Coach Stark. “They just kept competing. As a coach, having girls who want to compete on every pitch is important.”