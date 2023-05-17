For the second time in as many seasons, Poynette and Jefferson tangled in a drama-filled non-conference game.
Bre Mengel doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning and Jefferson’s softball team fended off host Poynette 6-5 on Tuesday.
The defending Division 3 state champion Pumas (22-3), who are ranked No. 1 in the state and won 3-2 in extra innings at Riverfront Park last season, erased a four-run deficit with two outs in the sixth. Kassidy McCaffery scored on an error and Grace Gavinski sent a 3-run home run to left to knot it up.
With one out in the Jefferson seventh, Hildie Dempsey reached on an infield hit to get the rally going. After Aeryn Messmann flew out to right, Mengel lined an 0-1 pitch to center, scoring the fleet-footed Dempsey from first. Ashlyn Enke followed with her own run-scoring double to center for what proved to be a key insurance run.
“Those were clutch hits where we were being patient and waiting for their pitches,” Jefferson softball coach Doug Messmann said. “We didn’t face their ace today, but these other two pitchers were very good. They were moving the ball around. Bre and Ashlyn drove good pitches out.”
Poynette’s hitters crowded the plate regularly and were hit by a pair of no-out pitches from Messmann in the seventh.
Mengel entered and effectively worked out of the jam, earning the save. She got Holly Lowenberg to ground out, retired McCaffery on a ground ball to short, which resulted in a run, before getting Laken Wagner to pop out to catcher Hannah Werning in foul territory, ending the game with the tying run at third base.
“I told our team I was proud of them for hanging in there after Poynette’s big inning,” coach Messmann said. “Teams can fold at that point, but we hung in there and finished strong. Hannah Werning behind the plate did a good job in this game.”
Messmann pitched six-plus innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on just two hits while striking out seven and walking one in the victory for the Eagles (17-4), who are ranked fifth in the state and are the defending state runner-up in D2.
“We had a good game plan going into it and Aeryn was executing,” coach Messmann said. “We were working inside and outside, keeping them off balance. Poynette was standing literally on top of the plate.
“Aeryn did her job. We have to pick up the defense a little so base runners don’t get on via errors. Aeryn pitched a good game versus a good hitting team.”
Allie Hesse broke a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI double in the Jefferson fourth. Dempsey singled in a run in the fifth and Enke added a two-out, two-run single to make it 4-0.
Mengel finished 3-for-4, scoring twice, Enke had two hits, 3 RBIs and Dempsey also had two base knocks.
“Initially, we weren’t being aggressive,” coach Messmann said. “We were taking too many good pitches. In the first at-bat, we were a little hesitant. In our second at-bats, we were going after better pitches and taking advantage of their miscues pitching.”
Lake Mills’ softball team pulled off a 6-4 upset over No. 1-ranked Poynette on the road to conclude Capitol North play Friday, May 12.
“This was a nice program win and a statement win for our girls,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said of knocking off the defending state champion Pumas. “We had a great test against a great team and passed with flying colors.”
All six of the L-Cats’ runs came with two outs, including Ava Kleinfeldt’s two-run single in the first and Belle Topel’s solo homer run to left in the second.
“Our bats were very aggressive and our pitch selection was very good,” Clift said. “Tony Gwynn used to say the best way to increase your batting average is to swing at good pitches.
“Belle is a very powerful hitter. The majority of her career home runs, when they leave the bat, you know it’s going to be a home run. Hits like that are energizing and motivate the other girls.”
The Capitol North champion Pumas (20-2, 9-1 in conference) tied it up in the third on a two-run inside the park home run by Gracie Gavinski and two-out run-scoring grounder by Kassidy McCaffery.
The 10th-ranked L-Cats grabbed the lead for good, 4-3, on Lily Doerr’s RBI double to center in the fourth. Topel and Taylor Wollin, who went 3-for-4, added insurance runs in the form of RBI singles in the sixth.
Morgan Gunderson doubled in a run in the Poynette sixth but was later thrown out by Doerr, who catches, trying to overzealously steal third base to end the threat.
Kleinfeldt earned the decision, allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings with four strikeouts, no walks. Avery Chilson threw a scoreless sixth and seventh with two strikeouts.
“I call Ava and Avery our Batman and Robin,” Clift said. “That combination on the mound is working well. Poynette got on Ava a little, which not many teams do. I didn’t think Poynette could adjust and get in on Avery right away. Our plan worked to a tee.”
The L-Cats (15-4, 7-3) totaled 14 hits against last season’s Division 3 Pitcher of the Year in Holly Lowenberg, who struck out seven and gave up six runs.
“You want to face pitchers like Lowenberg to see where you’re at,” Clift said. “She’s one of the best pitchers the state has to offer. This result was good for us to make that kind of statement within ourselves. Beating Wisconsin Lutheran and Poynette shows we are going to be a team that needs to be dealt with as well.”
The Jefferson game wrapped up the regular season for the league-champion Pumas, who end up 22-3 overall and 9-1 in Capitol North Conference play.
A home-away series sweep over rival Lodi brought smiles to the Pumas’ faces. In a 3-0 win on Tuesday, May 9, McCaffery homered, stole a base and went 2-for-4, as Mackey walked three times and Gunderson finished with two hits.
Lowenberg tossed a four-hit shutout to get the win.
That same day, Brooke Steinhorst went 4-for-5 at the plate, with two RBI, while also throwing a complete game and striking out seven in the pitcher’s circle. Going 3-for-4, Emma Gavinski scored two runs and drove in a pair, as Maggie Steinhorst had wo hits. Lowenberg finished with two RBI, as did Mackey, who also scored two runs.
At the Denmark Triangular on Saturday, Poynette blanked the home team 5-0, as Lowenberg totaled three hits, including a double, and one RBI, while hurling a two-hit shutout and striking out nine. McCaffery finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.
Gunderson racked up three RBI in an 11-6 win over Shawano, as McCaffery went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Gunderson got the win in the pitcher’s circle, going three and a third innings. Brooke Steinhorst started and struck out five.
