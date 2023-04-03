Beld with the pitch

Vivian Beld delivers a pitch for the Lodi softball team in a game in 2022. Veld was one of two freshman pitchers for the Blue Devils last season. Both are back in 2023 as Lodi looks to be competitive in the Capitol North Conference.

 By Mark Arnold

Playing follow the leader could help the Lodi softball team crawl out of the Capitol North cellar.

One of the top players in the league, Mackenzie Christofferson is back for the Blue Devils in 2023, along with two experienced pitchers.