Playing follow the leader could help the Lodi softball team crawl out of the Capitol North cellar.
One of the top players in the league, Mackenzie Christofferson is back for the Blue Devils in 2023, along with two experienced pitchers.
“Mackenzie Christofferson returns for her senior season,” said Korey Stark, who takes over as Lodi’s head coach in 2023, replacing Trent Schneider. “She earned all-conference honors as a sophomore and junior. She has committed to play college softball at Marian University. She has embraced the role of mentor to this young team, and we will rely heavily on her leadership as well as her performance in the field this season.”
Christofferson is one of six returning starters for the Blue Devils, who are looking to improve on last season’s 4-17 overall record and their 0-8 mark in conference play. Hurlers Vivian Beld and Natalie Hellenbrand return with a year of experience under their belts.
“We will rely on our defense and pitching to be our strong suits this season,” said Stark. “Last year Vivian Beld and Natalie Hellenbrand pitched a majority of the innings as freshman. We expect to build on that varsity pitching experience. We’ve added a couple of freshman pitchers to help complement them. Defensively, I expect us to be solid. If we can limit mistakes, we will compete.”
Stark said Beld is a breakout candidate for the Blue Devils, noting that she’s been swinging the bat well in practice.
As a team, the Blue Devils are still young, having lost four letterwinners in Carmen Parpart, Elise Krumpen, Cadence Wipperfurth and Rylee Schneider.
“Inexperience is going to be something we have to deal with, and overcome quickly,” said Stark. “Overall, we’re a very young team. We only have five upperclassmen on the roster. The freshman and sophomores will have to find ways to contribute if we are going to be successful.”
Stark likes the grit and determination the club’s shown so far.
“One of the things I’m most excited about is the competitive nature of this group,” said Stark. “They are not afraid to play in one of the toughest conferences in the state. They have embraced the challenge and are ready to compete.”
A lot of things must go right for Lodi to get into the mix in the Capitol North title chase.
“We want to compete for a conference title, that’s the goal,” said Stark. “To get there, we’ll need our three returning seniors to lead and mentor the younger players. We will need the underclassman to get comfortable on the varsity stage. The sooner we can do that, the sooner we can compete with the best teams in the conference.”
And what a conference it is, headlined by defending state champion Poynette.
“The Capitol North Conference is going to be loaded this season,” said Stark. “As the defending state champions, Poynette will be the team to beat. They return four first team all-conference players from last season. Lake Mills only had two conference losses last season and they return five players who earned (first and second team) all-conference recognition. Columbus will be solid as well. Emma Jo Peck returns as a senior, after pitching nearly all of their innings last season and earning first team all-conference. We will have our work cut out for us.”
For Lodi to have a chance, the Blue Devils need to tighten up defensively.
“Limiting mistakes defensively will be a key to our success,” said Stark. “If we can play ‘clean,’ we should be able to compete with anyone in the conference. We have a young pitching staff – all of whom will all need to contribute when called upon. I expect them to be ready to compete, and I believe they will be.”