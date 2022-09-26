Porcupine

This is the young of the year porcupine that Mark Walters got to know quite well at one of his bear baits this summer.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

I started running bear baits with my girlfriend Michelle Chiaro on April 15 in northern Juneau County, as I have for the last 13 years. It seems like a lifetime of situations has happened since we started, including the unexpected death of Michelle, who was my mate and outdoor everything partner. This week's column is a short summary of the first 10 days of my bear hunting situation in which I did not miss a day sitting in a tree.