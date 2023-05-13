Hello friends,

Thirty-four years ago this week I hand wrote my first column for The Poynette Press. I was the camp manager at Chimo Lodge and Outposts, which is a fly-in camp 55-airmiles out of Red Lake, Ontario Canada. I called this column North of the Border and hand wrote it every Friday from an active bear stand. This week I am writing about three big parts of my life, and I have to tell you, I am so busy, it is hard to find time to sweep the floor.