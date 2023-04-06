Thursday's Lodi softball, baseball games canceled By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 6, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight’s Lodi baseball and softball games have been canceled.The Blue Devils were originally scheduled to host Wisconsin Dells at the Dane Baseball Field.In softball, Lodi was slated to travel to Belleville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Young Blue Devils look to make noise in strong Capitol North DeForest man stands mute to sexual assault charges Poynette police arrest pair for meth and fentanyl Pair face OWI and weapon charges from Lodi traffic stop Track and field: Lodi looks to challenge for Capitol Conference top spots Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!