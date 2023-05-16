Big meets are coming up on the schedule. So, the Lodi track and field is letting off the gas a bit.
The Blue Devils competed at the Sugar River Raider Invitational on Friday, May 12, and still performed well.
“Boys and girls teams shined at the meet while keeping the workload down heading into the conference meet,” said Randy Skellenger, head coach for Lodi. “We approached the meet at about 75% effort as it's a 96-hour turn around until the conference championship on Tuesday at Marshall. Even with the pedal off the floor we managed to be in contention for both boys and girls’ titles with the boys coming out of the meet with the runner-up trophy while the girls finished a close third just behind Monroe and Sugar River.”
Workouts in practice have been intense recently.
“Overall, the goal was to come out of the meet healthy, and we were a bit tired after a strong week of practice,” said Skellenger. “We'll get some rest in the next week as we head into the post-season looking to be stronger and firing on all cylinders.”
On the boys’ side, Gavin Sargeant led the way with double wins in the long jump (21-10) and triple jump (42-6). Meanwhile, junior thrower Isaiah Groskopf beat back a strong lineup in the shot put to win with a throw of 46-5.
“Another highlight in the field was freshman Everett Clemens, who vaulted to a third-place finish with a career best jump of 10-0,” said Skellenger. “On the track, the 1,600 relay team of Paul Lins, Ben Skellenger, Walter Beld and Noah Houdek raced to a first-place finish in 3:36.30 while Lins also raced to a top finish in the 800m (2:06.60).”
For the Lodi girls, good results were common.
“We saw some great performances but a few highlights from the meet included the 400-meter relay team of Lilly Callahan, Rylie Wilcox, Natalie Kelly and Lily Strong finishing first in a season-best of 51.74,” said Skellenger. “Sugar River held the lead with Strong on anchor, and she reeled them in to finish with the No. 13 time in the state. Brook Endres led the distance girls with a win in the 3,200 run with a time of 12:35.65 and a 20-second career best time. Lily Strong continued to lead the team in the sprints with a win in the 100 dash (12.58) as well as the 400 run (1:01.00) to easily outdistance the competition. Lily's 400 time was a top five all-time for Lodi and career best.”
