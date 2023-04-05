Off and running, the Lodi track and field teams competed at the Deerfield/ADE Indoor Invitational at Ripon on March 18.
The Blue Devil girls were in position to take first as a team but couldn’t finish it off.
“The girls led the meet with two events remaining both of which were events didn’t have entries (pole vault and 4x4 relay),” said Randy Skellenger, Lodi’s head coach. “It was a great meet considering we were shorthanded in some areas. We had an eight-point lead over the D2 state runner-up squad from Freedom that likely would have held but it’s early and we know who we are now.”
Lily Strong was in fine form, winning three individual events, including the 60-meter dash (8.05), the 200-meter sprint (27.49) and long jump (16’5”). She was also part of the first-place 800 relay team.
“The ladies’ 4x2 relay was very impressive with their 1:54.60,” said Skellenger. “The team of Strong, Lexi Meek, Natalie Kelley and Riley Wilcox ran away from everyone on the first leg and never looked back.”
Also impressive was Olivia Heyroth, who took third in the 60-meter hurdles (10.35), while freshman Riley Wilcox was right on her heels in finishing fifth in 10.53.
“Dakota Pierquet also had a big lifetime PR in the 800m finishing in fifth (2:42.06),” said Skellenger. “Olivia Heyroth also high jumped near her career best with a 5'0" jump to finish third.”
Boys
It was a strong start for the Lodi boys, too, at Ripon, as Paul Lins cruised to a win in the 800-meter run in 2:06.40 and led the 1,600-meter relay team to victory.
“The 4x4 relay team comprised of Lins, Walter Beld, Noah Houdek and Zach Nyquist (3:41.19) ran an expectedly quick time for this early in the season so it should be a fun race to watch this season,” said Coach Skellenger.
Ben Skellenger also claimed victory in the pole vault, clearing 12'0" which was also his opening height for the meet.
“Ben has battled a stress fracture since last April and is limiting his reps but was happy to get a few vaults under his belt,” said Coach Skellenger.
Meanwhile, newcomer Zach Nyquist took the silver in his first race as a Blue Devil in the 60-meter hurdles, racing to a time of 8.92.
“Zach moved to Lodi last summer from Minnesota and he's quickly come in and established himself as an excellent teammate,” said Coach Skellenger. “We are excited to see how he can help our team this spring.”
Freshman Sawyer Baron debuted by taking third in the high jump, going for a PR of 5’6”.
"Sawyer and the freshman boys have really been impressive early in the season,” said Coach Skellenger. “It will be exciting to see how they can contribute to the team this spring because I feel they will make us much better than what most people would expect us to be. We lost a lot of firepower off last year’s state runner-up team but we certainly reloaded and improved.”
Speaking of getting better, Noah Houdek finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 24.43, only a tenth of a second out of second place.
“Noah worked hard this off-season and it showed in the 200m and 4x4 relay,” said Coach Skellenger. “He will have an exciting season ahead.”