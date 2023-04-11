The Lodi 1,600-meter relay team of Paul Lins, Noah Houdek, Zach Nyquist and Aiden Groskopf took sixth the Wisconsin TFA Indoor Championships, hed at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Their time of 3:37.38 is a Lodi indoor school record.
A Lodi boys’ relay group medaled at the Wisconsin TFA Indoor Championships. That had never happened before.
Paul Lins, Noah Houdek, Zach Nyquist and Aiden Groskopf raced to a Lodi indoor school record time of 3:37.38 to finish sixth in the 1,600-meter relay at the prestigious event, held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“So cool to see the team work with these boys and coming together for a great race,” said Randy Skellenger, head track and field coach for the Blue Devils.
There were 160 teams represented at the event. Lins had a big day for Lodi, running an all-time career best time of 2:00.65 in the 800-meter run to finish fourth. That was the second-best indoor time ever in the event for Lodi High School.
Lily Strong was the lone point-getter for the Lodi girls, taking eighth in the 60-meter dash in 8.03. She ran times of 7.98 and 7.99 in the trials and just missed making the podium in the event.
Lilly Callahan cleared 10’6” in the pole vault, setting a new school record in the process by breaking her previous mark of 9’9” as she placed 13th.
On Thursday, Lodi competes at the Westfield Invitational, before heading to the Belleville Quadrangular on Tuesday, April 18.