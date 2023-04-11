A Lodi boys’ relay group medaled at the Wisconsin TFA Indoor Championships. That had never happened before.

Paul Lins, Noah Houdek, Zach Nyquist and Aiden Groskopf raced to a Lodi indoor school record time of 3:37.38 to finish sixth in the 1,600-meter relay at the prestigious event, held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.