The ending was crazy.
As a result, the Lodi boys’ track and field team topped the field at Thursday’s Westfield Verle Clark Invitational.
The ending was crazy.
As a result, the Lodi boys’ track and field team topped the field at Thursday’s Westfield Verle Clark Invitational.
“The boys ended up winning the meet in a frantic finish where Berlin led by one point heading into the 1600-meter relay,” said Randy Skellenger, the Blue Devils’ head coach. “Lodi needed a win to flip the script by one point, and they did just that with a nail biter finish.”
Lodi totaled 143 points to edge Berlin, who compiled 142. Schools finishing behind them included Wild Rose (82), Reedsburg (76), Poynette (62), Westfield/Montello (61), New Lisbon (41), Wautoma (31), Nekoosa (28), Necedah (21) and Adams-Friendship (eight).
The Lodi girls scored 134 points, as Berlin took first with 150. In the Blue Devils’ wake were Reedsburg (79), Westfield/Montello (72), Wautoma (55), Adams-Friendship (54), Poynette (51), New Lisbon (28), Necedah (12), Wild Rose (seven) and Nekoosa (five).
Leading the way for the Lodi boys were Aiden Groskopf, who won the 100-meter dash in 11.33 and placed second in the 200-meter dash in 23.23. Zach Nyquist took second in both the 300 hurdles (43.59) and the 110 hurdles (16.52).
Lodi’s Paul Lins won the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.81, while the Blue Devils’ 800-meter relay team placed first in 1:40.38 and the 1,600-meter relay team also won in 3:42.19.
Benjamin Skellenger cleared 13’3” to win the pole vault, as Isaiah Groskopf placed first in the shot put with a throw of 46’2”.
Lily Strong again paced the Blue Devil girls, winning the 100-meter dash in 12.57, the 400-meter run in 1:03.98 and the 200-meter dash in 26.84.
In the 100 hurdles, Lodi’s Olivia Heyroth took first in 16.73, as teammate Rylie Wilcox was runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 53.50 and Lodi’s Izzy Bahe was second in the discus (108’2”) and the shot put (32’11”). Heyroth also won the high jump, clearing 5’1”, and the triple jump, going 33 feet. Strong took third in the long jump, leaping 15’1.50”. Lilly Callahan took first in the pole vault (10’6”).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.