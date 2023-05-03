Ownership of the Capitol North Conference girls’ track and field title will remain with Lodi.
Meanwhile, Paul Lins is creeping up on former teammate Parker Heintz’s school record in the 1,600-meter run.
At the Columbus Quadrangular on Tuesday, April 25, the Blue Devil girls clinched the Capitol North championship for the fifth straight year. It was a total team effort.
“We had many girls step up to the challenge to in order to outduel the much larger squads from Lakeside and Columbus,” said Randy Skellenger, head coach for Lodi. “For the boys, we knew that Lakeside would provide an enormous task, and we needed them to falter in a relay or two to have a chance.As it ended up, we were simply outmatched by Lakeside's depth in the throws and distance events.”
The Blue Devils picked a good time to have what Skellenger called “the best meet for the girls this season.”
Skellenger added, “Led by Olivia Heyroth, Lily Strong, Dakota Pierquet and Izzy Bahe the girls rolled up wins across half the events contested.”
Heyroth was a big point producer, winning the 100-meter hurdles (16.6) and the high jump (5-0) and taking second in the triple jump (33-2.5) and 300 hurdles (53.4).
“(Lily) Strong continued her dominance of the sprints dating back to her sophomore year without a conference loss with a 100m (12.7) and 200m (26.6) win,” said Skellenger. “Strong then joined the team of Natalie Kelley, Rylie Wilcox and Faith Wetzel in the 800 relay for the win in 1:54.1.”
Bahe topped the field in the discus with a career-best throw of 116-3, good enough for No. 2 all-time at Lodi. Emma Glaser took second in the event for the Blue Devils with a career-best 91-3.
Another winner for Lodi was Dakota Pierquet, who finished first in the 1,600 run in 6:05.9. Others who made key contributions included freshman Rylie Wilcox, who cleared a PR of 7-6 to take second overall in the pole vault.
On Tuesday, the Lodi girls defeated Poynette 99-33 (look for more details on this meet online) to secure a 5-0 record in conference duals. The Lodi boys downed the Pumas, too, winning 122-24.
“The girls needed to win against Poynette at home next Tuesday to formally take the Capital North duals, but we're really just looking forward to more invites and better weather,” said Skellenger. “It's nice to do well in the last half of the mid-season, but we have larger post-season goals to work towards.”
The girls’ dual scores for the Columbus meet were: Lodi 79, Columbus 67; Lodi 91, Lakeside Lutheran 51; and Lodi 79, Watertown Luther Prep 57.
For the boys, Lakeside Lutheran was just too strong.
“The boys ran into a historically strong Lakeside boys team, so the goal was to hang with them in a few events and focus on the meets ahead,” said Skellenger. “Despite the change of focus, the team saw many breakout performances.”
Three event wins for Zach Nyquist headlined the meet for Lodi, as he won the 110 hurdles (16.1PR) and 300 hurdles (43.4). Nyquist later teamed up with the 1600 relay team of Aiden Groskopf, Paul Lins and Roger Melland to take first in 3:38.1.
“Zach continues to improve and push the relay forward with his teammates and is proving to be a great team leader in his first season at Lodi,” said Skellenger.
A senior, Lins scored a PR to win the 400 run in 51.3.
“Paul currently sits in the top 10 in the 400 and 800 and looked to get there in the 1,600 at West Allis on Friday,” said Skellenger. “His offseason work and in-season dedication is really taking off and it shows each week.”
Winning the pole vault, Ben Skellenger vaulted 12-0 to take the top spot.
Hale Distance Night
Lins was Lodi’s star at the Hale Distance Night, held on Friday at West Allis Hale. He ran a 4:24.27 in the 1,600 run, the second-best time in Lodi history behind Hintz. Lins finished fifth in the event.
“Paul ran a well-executed race against top-notch talent from around the state,” said Randy Skellenger. “He'll use this big meet experience as we hit the home stretch of the season and it was a great confidence builder.”