A trip to Edgerton yielded more hardware for the Lodi track and field teams.
On Friday, May 5, the Blue Devils won the girls’ portion of the Tider Invitational, while the Lodi boys took second.
“The girls scored top four finishes in all the field events, including wins by Natalie Kelley in high jump with a leap of 5-0,” said Randy Skellenger, head coach for Lodi. “Her 5-0 finish was matched by teammate Olivia Heyroth who finished second. Lilly Callahan also picked up a win in pole vault with a 10-6 jump to tie her school record again.”
As usual, Lily Strong piled up the points, posting season-best times in winning the 100-meter dash (12.55) and the 200 dash (25.85). Runner-up finishes in the 400 relay (Callahan, Lexi Meek, Emma Glaser and Natalie Kelley) and the 800 relay (Strong, Meek, Kelley and Faith Wetzel) also helped pad the team score, as they ran to season-best times of 53.86 and 1:51.09, respectively.
“It was exciting to see our relays perform well at Tider,” said Skellenger. “It gives us some options for the post-season and as long as we are healthy, we should give some teams a scare.”
Another breakout performance for Lodi came from Brook Endres, as she placed fourth in the 3,200 run in a 45-second career best 12:50.22.
“It was fun to see Brook break out and provide the team a spark at the end of the meet, which as it turns out, made a difference as she kicked down a runner from Monroe on the final lap,” said Skellenger.
A trio of juniors dominated the field events for the Lodi boys, according to Skellenger. Gavin Sargeant swept the jumps, winning the triple jump (43-0) – that was his first triple jump of the season – and the long jump (20-10). Isaiah Groskopf threw nearly a 3-foot personal record in the shot put to win the event with a throw of 49-2.25 to move up to Lodi’s No. 4 all-time.
And then there was Ben Skellenger, who continued his dominance in the pole vault with an opening height jump of 12-0 win the event.
“The field events had a massive day for us and we saw some big time performances,” said Coach Skellenger. “We'll seek to gain some better consistency once we get into the postseason because right now it's exciting to see these performances, but the post-season is where it really matters.”
The Lodi boys continue to tear up the track, with Zach Nyquist winning the 300 hurdles (42.58) and Aiden Groskopf taking first in the 100 dash (11.42). Meanwhile, Paul Lins raced to a runner-up finish in the 1,600 run, finishing behind Division 2 cross country champion Joe Stoddard, of Mount Horeb in a time of 4:27.97.
"We saw some strong break out performances by the boys team this evening,” said Coach Skellenger. “Sophomore Easton Hensen made finals in the discus with an 8-foot personal best of 118-2 to make the finals and finish eighth overall. We also saw a gutsy 1,600 relay leg by freshman Brody Ripp, who dropped nearly four seconds off his previous best with a 53.3 split. The young guys have really stepped up this week, and I’m proud of the toughness they are showing.”
Myrhum Invitational
The next day, Lodi traveled to Arrowhead for one of the biggest meets of the season to see some of the top Division 1 teams in the state.
“Touted as the largest high school meet in the state outside of the WIAA State Championships, over 140 teams were represented,” said Coach Skellenger. “The girls finished 23rd and the boys finished 37th and were the second best D2 program behind powerhouse Shorewood.”
Strong had three scoring performances for the Lodi girls, as she closes in on her 2022 season bests. Going up against a strong 100 dash field, Strong took third in 2.67.
“Later in the meet, Strong finished fifth in the 200m in 25.57, which tied her school record from the 2022 WIAA State Championships,” said Coach Skellenger. “Strong also had her best jumps of the season in long jump finishing eighth with a jump of 16-9.”
Callahan became the first Lodi female pole vaulter to ever clear 11-0, breaking her own record by 6 inches to post the Division 2 No. 2 vault of the season. She placed ninth in the event.
"The girls had an excellent day overall on short rest, which is the purpose behind this weekend,” said Coach Skellenger. “Doubling back on short rest helps to give us the feel of the post-season and the competition gives us the state meet feeling.”
By finishing seventh in the 800 run, Lins led the Blue Devil boys.
“Lins came in ranked No. 10 in the field and used a strong surge over the final 100m to push into the seventh spot with a career best time of 1:58..63,” said Coach Skellenger. “Lins then led off the 1,600 relay to an 11th place 3:31.83 finish along with teammates Zach Nyquist, Aiden Groskopf and anchored by a very fast Noah Houdek. Paul and the boys had a strong showing at Arrowhead, but they also ran very well at Edgerton the night before. We'll take some time to decompress this week and ramp up for the post-season run, but we learned a lot about our team and gained some post-season focus.”