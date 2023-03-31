Lucas Heyroth has left the building.
One of the best prep track and field performers in state history, Heyroth is now a freshman with the University of Wisconsin men’s program, after reaching the podium in all the 12 events he competed in at the state meet over his career.
Heyroth’s efforts, as well as those of teammate Parker Heintz, helped the Blue Devil boys take second as a team in the WIAA Division 2 state meet – a year after winning it all.
In 2023, various Blue Devils are looking to make their own mark.
“We return a few guys off the runner up and state championship teams of 2022 and 2021 and are led by a large group of junior athletes who've been close to competing at state,” said Randy Skellenger, head coach for Lodi.
The Blue Devil girls have high hopes for 2023, as well.
“We lost many strong seniors and point getters from state,” said Skellenger. “However, we remain strong behind Lily Strong in the 100m, 200m and long jump.”
Here’s a look at both teams:
Boys
Reinforcements have arrived from a group of promising newcomers.
“I think our freshman class could turn some heads and contribute early in the sprint relays and jumps,” said Coach Skellenger.
Senior Paul Lins is one of the veterans back in the fold for Lodi. Described by Skellenger as “one of the top returning 800-meter runners in the state,” Lins was also part of the third-place 3,200 relay team from the state meet. Connor Pecard joins him as one of the returning members of that group.
Junior Ben Skellenger returns as the top sectional placer from last season with a 13-0 jump (fifth place) in the pole vault, while junior Gavin Sargeant is a top four sectional returner after leaping 20-2 in his first season in the long jump.
“Junior Noah Houdek has looked improved from 2022 and looks to lead our mid-sprints,” said Coach Skellenger. “Isaiah Groskopf, Josh Klann and Henry Koeppen headline a strong group of junior throwers that have shown great improvement from last season and could anchor our team.”
Look out for some newcomers, though, including junior Zach Nyquist, who “reloads the hurdles after having a strong season last year in Minnesota and appears to be in extremely good hurdler shape,” said Coach Skellenger, who added, “Early in the season, freshman Sawyer Baron has already gone 5’6” in high jump and looks to rebuild that event with several other freshman.”
While Lodi should still be among the top teams in the Capitol Conference, Lakeside Lutheran is expected to be the team to beat, while Columbus is going to be good, too. The Blue Devils took second in the conference last year.
Girls
Strong placed sixth at state in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter sprint, while nearly missing qualifying in the long jump.
Lodi has others looking to take a step forward.
“Lilly Callahan is already a foot over her PR (pole vault) from state, where she finished 10th,” said Coach Skellenger. “Senior Lexi Meek will be back after contributing to the relays last year, which have already been fast indoors. Sophomores Olivia Heyroth and Natalie Kelley were both over 5’0” in high jump last year and will be two of the top sectional returners. Olivia is also a top sectional returner in 100/300m hurdle events. Freshman Riley Wilcox has also been very fast early in the hurdles and 800 relay indoors and looks to contribute to a strong sprint relay squad.”
The Blue Devils have competition for the Capitol Conference title. Lodi’s girls won the league championship last season.
“Lakeside seems to have more depth than Lodi this year and I expect them to challenge our girls,” said Coach Skellenger. “Columbus is also going to be tough with a few strong returners.”