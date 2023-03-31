Finishing Strong

Lodi’s Lily Strong finished fifth in the 200-meter dash at the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet. She also placed sixth in the 100-meter dash, as she returns to lead the Blue Devil girls' team in 2023.

 By Mark Arnold

Lucas Heyroth has left the building.

One of the best prep track and field performers in state history, Heyroth is now a freshman with the University of Wisconsin men’s program, after reaching the podium in all the 12 events he competed in at the state meet over his career.