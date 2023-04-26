It was a clean sweep for Lodi’s track and field teams at the Sugar River Duals on Tuesday, April 18.
The Blue Devil boys defeated Luther Prep by a score of 76.5-69.5 and Lake Mills 107-39, while the Lodi girls rolled past Luther Prep 81-54 and Lake Mills 100-25.
Belleville was also there, but since the Wildcats are in the Capitol South Conference, Lodi did not score against them.
Aiden Groskopf and Zach Nyquist were double winners for the Lodi boys, as Groskopf took first in the 100-meter dash (11.30) and the 200-meter dash (23.24). Nyquist topped the field in both the 110-meter hurdles (16.80) and the 300 hurdles (43.08).
The 3,200-meter relay group of Everett Clemens, Cameron Tritt, James Miller and Chase Maas won in a time of 9:09.35.
Lodi throwers placed first, second and third in the shot put, with Josh Klann leading the way with a throw of 43-9. Isaiah Groskopf was runner-up (43-7.5) and Henry Koeppen was third (41.4.5, career best). That trio also placed second, third and fourth in the discus.
“The throwers really stepped up big for us and that help us take both duals. Going forward we will need to continue to lean upon these guys for points,” said Randy Skellenger, head coach for Lodi.
Benjamin Skellenger won the pole vault by 2 feet, clearing a career-best 13-3, while Gavin Sargeant leaped 21-8 — a PR — to win the long jump by 2 feet.
“Ben and Gavin had career bests today and moved into the top 4 all-time for Lodi boys,” said Coach Skellenger.
Paul Lins was a winner for Lodi, as well, as he took first in the 800-meter run in a PR of 2:00.05, a fast time for being only two weeks into the season, according to Coach Skellenger.
“Overall we had a great meet. We got points in some areas that were a bit unexpected but the guys got the job done and we made it out of the meet healthy. This time of year health is most important,” said Coach Skellenger.
For the girls, some familiar names took center stage, as Lily Strong won the 100-meter dash in 12.99 and the 200-meter dash in 27.42 and Olivia Heyroth placed first in the 100 hurdles (17.46), the high jump (5-1) and the triple jump (33-9). Strong also was second in the long jump (16-3). Rylie Wilcox (17.57) and Lilly Callahan (PR, 17.97) ended up second and third, respectively, in the 100 hurdles. Wilcox (53.10, PR) was also second in the 300 hurdles.
Dakota Pierquet emerged victorious on the 1,600-meter run (5:54.31) and was second in the 800 run (2:42.26, a PR).
Izzy Bahe won the shot put for Lodi and took first in the discus. Callahan finished first in the pole vault.
Summing up the performance for the Lodi girls, Coach Skellenger said, “The girls meet saw some solid performances as well in winning both meets. Izzy Bahe in the field had multiple events wins in taking the shot put (31-5) and discus (100-10). Her sophomore teammate Olivia Heyroth also took multiple field events in winning both the triple jump with a career best of 33-9 and high jump with a leap of 5-1. Lilly Callahan kept the field event ball rolling with a win in the pole vault with a jump of 10-0. Overall we had a fantastic day in the field events for both teams. Lily Strong contributed to a dominant day in the sprints for Lodi with wins in the 100m (12.99) and 200m (27.42). Dakota Pierquet took the 1600m in 5:54.31 and was closely followed by teammates in third and fourth with Brooke Endres (6:14.88) and Hallie Miller (6:15.51) both running to career best times. Olivia Heyroth (17.46), Rylie Wilcox (17.57) and Lilly Callahan (17.97) ran to a 1-3 sweep of the 100m hurdles to easily outdistance the field. Freshman Rylie Wilcox continued her impressive meet with a runner up finish in the 300m hurdles in a career best time of 53.10. Rylie has consistently stepped up in these early season meets and is helping the relays, pole vault and hurdles. Each meet that passes she seems to be gaining more confidence,” said Coach Skellenger.
Sauk Relays
The Blue Devils traveled to Sauk Prairie for the Sauk Relays on Friday.
“Sauk Relays brings a change of pace to our schedule with a focus on field events for the first two hours before getting the relay events kicked off on the track,” said Skellenger. “The meet gives us a chance to tinker with relays that we don’t always have chance to run fresh.”
Lodi finished fifth in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
“The boys’ team had a few bright spots with the lone winning relay for the squad coming in the 800m Sprint Medley Relay (100-100-200-400),” said Skellenger. “The team was comprised of Aiden Groskopf, Ben Skellenger, Jack Bozacki and Brody Ripp. Another close event was the Distance Medley Relay which finished second with a time of 11:32.50. Walter Beld led off with the 1200m, Connor Pecard (400m), Cam Tritt (800m) and Paul Lins (1600m). The triple jump saw another runner up finish with the trio of Jacobo Castillo-Rosales (37-11.75), Preston Follis (37-0) and Brody Roessler (37-2.25).”
On the girls’ side, Skellenger was impressed with several performances.
“The girls’ team had some strong events as well with a runner up spot in the long jump relay with the trio of Lily Strong (16-1) Olivia Heyroth (15’2) and Faith Wetzel (13-5.5),” said Skellenger. “The discus also provided to be a strong event for the Blue Devils who also grabbed a second place medal. The team was comprised of Izzy Bahe (108-4), Emma Glaser (86-10) and Mia Walstad (66-11). The throwers 300-meter relay also finished second with the discus girls running a 47.80 time to finish up the meet.”