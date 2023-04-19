It was a clean sweep for Lodi’s track and field teams at the Sugar River Duals on Tuesday, April 18.
The Blue Devil boys defeated Luther Prep by a score of 76.5-69.5 and Lake Mills 107-39, while the Lodi girls rolled past Luther Prep 81-54 and Lake Mills 100-25.
Belleville was also there, but since the Wildcats are in the Capitol South Conference, Lodi did not score against them.
Aiden Groskopf and Zach Nyquist were double winners for the Lodi boys, as Groskopf took first in the 100-meter dash (11.30) and the 200-meter dash (23.24). Nyquist topped the field in both the 110-meter hurdles (16.80) and the 300 hurdles (43.08).
The 3,200-meter relay group of Everett Clemens, Cameron Tritt, James Miller and Chase Maas won in a time of 9:09.35.
Lodi throwers placed first, second and third in the shot put, with Josh Klann leading the way with a throw of 43-9. Isaiah Groskopf was runner-up (43-7.5) and Henry Koeppen was third (41.4.5). That trio also placed second, third and fourth in the discus.
Benjamin Skellenger won the pole vault, clearing 13-3, while Gavin Sargeant leaped 21-8 – a PR – to win the long jump.
Paul Lins was a winner for Lodi, as well, as he took first in the 800-meter run in a PR of 2:00.05.
For the girls, some familiar names took center stage, as Lily Strong won the 100-meter dash in 12.99 and the 200-meter dash in 27.42 and Olivia Heyroth placed first in the 100 hurdles (17.46), the high jump (5-1) and the triple jump (33-9). Strong also was second in the long jump (16-3). Rylie Wilcox (17.57) and Lilly Callahan (PR, 17.97) ended up second and third, respectively, in the 100 hurdles. Wilcox (53.10, PR) was also second in the 300 hurdles.
Dakota Pierquet emerged victorious on the 1,600-meter run (5:54.31) and was second in the 800 run (2:42.26, a PR).
Izzy Bahe went 31-5 to win the shot put for Lodi and 110-10 to take first in the discus. Callahan finished first in the pole vault, going 10-0.