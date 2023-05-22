Strong has big day at conference meet

Lodi’s Lily Strong, shown here at a meet earlier this season, won three individual events and helped a relay team take second at the Capitol North Conference meet, as the Blue Devils won their fifth straight conference championship. Strong was named Capitol North Performer of the Year.

 By Mark Arnold

What a season it’s been for Lily Strong.

Winning three events, she led the Lodi girls’ track and field team to its five straight Capitol North Conference title, as Strong’s been named Capitol North Performer of the Year.