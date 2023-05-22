What a season it’s been for Lily Strong.
Winning three events, she led the Lodi girls’ track and field team to its five straight Capitol North Conference title, as Strong’s been named Capitol North Performer of the Year.
"The ladies really out-performed today, which is a great sign at this point in the season,” said Randy Skellenger, head coach for the Blue Devils. “They came out and competed like they expected to win the meet and retained the top spot for the 5th straight year. I'm really proud of the team effort by both teams.”
The Lodi boys finished second to powerful Lakeside Lutheran, although the Blue Devils stayed close for most of the 11-team meet, which took place at Marshall High School on Tuesday, May 16.
Strong took first in the 100-meter days (12.67), the 200 dash (25.70) and the long jump (17-1), while helping the 800 relay team – featuring Strong, Lilly Callahan, Natalie Kelley and Rylie Wilcox – finish second in 1:51.51.
Lodi was especially proficient in the field events., where Olivia Heyroth and Kelley finished first and second in a five-way log jam at the top, with both going 5-0. Skellenger said the event came down to misses at earlier heights.
Meanwhile, Callahan won the pole vault with a school record 11-3, while Wilcox, a freshman, set a new personal record of 8-0 to take third in the event.
And then there were the throws, where sophomore Izzy Bahe won the discus with a toss of 104-5, as senior teammate Emma Glaser had a 3-foot PR to take third (99-0). Also, freshman Mikayla Dachel placed second in the shot put with a 3-foot PR of 34-1.5, with Bahe taking third (31-10).
“The young throwers really had a great day and helped contribute the team win,” said Skellenger. “We seem to really dominate the field events and that made a huge difference.”
There were impressive performances on the track, as well, where Brook Endres finished third in a season-best 12:34.68 in a tight race. In the hurdles, Heyroth (16.88) and Wilcox (17.11) took third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles, while Heyroth placed third in the 300 hurdles (52.02) and the triple jump (31.65). Kelley (30-0) was sixth in the triple jump.
More scoring came from the relays, where the 400 team took second to Sugar River in 53.59, with Callahan, Kelley, Glaser and Lexi Meek running the event. In the 1,600 relay, Lodi ended up third by a just 0.1 second to Lakeside, as Meek, Wilcox Faith Wetzel and Dakota Pierquet ran a season-best 4:29.91.
“I was very happy with how we outdistanced the field,” said Skellenger. “We had several first team and second team all-conference finishers, which is the top four in each event but it took plenty of PRs and season bests to get there.”
For the boys, Lodi was trailing by only 10 points until the 200 dash and 3,200 run. That’s where Lakeside pulled away.
Zach Nyquist saved his best for the conference meet, winning the 110 hurdles in 16.00 and taking second in the 300 hurdles (42.68). Paul Lins followed suit, taking first in the 1,600 run (4:31.99). He was edged out in the 800 run in the last 50 meters to a Lakeside runner and took second in 2:03.51.
Jumper Gavin Sargeant had a big day, sweeping the long (20-4) and triple jump (43-6) – the latter moving him to fifth all-time for Lodi boys. Also, Ben Skellenger won his second straight conference pole vault title, clearing 12-6.
Three Blue Devils reached the finals of the shot put, with Isaiah Groskopf taking second (47-7.25) and Josh Klann finishing third (46-7) with a 1-foot PR. Juniro Henry Koeppen also PR’d, going 44-0.5 to finish eighth.
Klann and Koeppen turned in PRs in the discus, with Klann ending up all-conference with a fourth-place throw of 127-5 and Koeppen taking sixth going 123-3.
Groskopf raced to second in the 100 dash (11.365), losing by a tiebreaking tenth of a second. He also dropped a 0.7 second to PR in the 200 and finish third, while also joining Jack Bozacki, Noah Houdek and Ben Skellenger to win the 400 relay (45.06).
Finishing third in the 3,200 relay, Walter Beld, Roger Mellend, Cam Tritt and Everett Clemens turned in a 10-second season-best time of 8:47.38. Nyquist, Lins, Skellenger and Houdek took third in the 1,600 relay.
"Overall, the guys’ team was a big surprise battling Lakeside down the stretch,” said Skellenger. “We didn’t have the same depth in distance and that put Lakeside over the top. We also thought Sugar River would be closer to us, but we really had a fantastic day. The goal going forward now is to stay healthy and ramp up for the post-season.”